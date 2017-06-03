Driver hurt in collision at Telok Blangah road

The tour bus had 17 Vietnamese tourists, a tour guide and the bus driver on board.

While he was walking to HarbourFront Centre along Telok Blangah Road, Mr Ng Weng Hoong heard a bang in front of him.

The 64-year-old contractor instinctively moved to his right, away from the road, and it saved his life.

A tour bus had collided with a car outside Keppel Club. It mounted the pavement Mr Ng was on, heading towards him and hitting a lamp post and several small trees. It stopped barely 2m from him.

He told The New Paper: "There were some parts flying out, but thankfully, none of them hit me."

After the collision, Mr Ng boarded the bus to check if the passengers required any medical attention.

When TNP arrived at the scene at 1pm, there were chunks of metal and broken glass strewn across the road. A lamp post had toppled onto several trees.

Mr Ng said a grey Toyota was turning into Keppel Club when it collided into the bus.

There were 17 Vietnamese tourists, a tour guide and the bus driver on board the bus.

Mr Ah Yang, 30, was driving them to Haw Par Villa. The passengers were unhurt and another bus from the tour company took them back to their hotel.

The Chinese national said: "The tour guide fell forward from her seat. There were four children, aged three to six, and some women who screamed.I did not know how to react."

The son of the driver of the car, who declined to be named, was not a passenger but said his 72-year-old father, was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

A police spokesman told TNP the driver was conscious when taken to the hospital.