Driver, passenger hurt in traffic junction crash

One of the damaged cars at the scene of the accident on Wednesday.

Two people were injured in an accident at the junction of Bartley Road East and Hougang Avenue 3 on Wednesday.

Police said they were alerted to the accident involving two cars at 12.06pm.

A 28-year-old female passenger and a 43-year-old male driver were conscious when sent to Raffles Hospital, said the police spokesman.

SILVER CAR

One of the drivers told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao that he was driving straight ahead when he spotted a silver car in the opposite direction, turning right towards him.

The two cars collided at the junction.

Both cars appeared badly damaged, with one vehicle knocking down a traffic light.

Police investigations are ongoing. - CHARMAINE NG