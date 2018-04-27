Singapore

Driver, passenger hurt in traffic junction crash

Driver, passenger hurt in traffic junction crash
One of the damaged cars at the scene of the accident on Wednesday. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO
Apr 27, 2018 06:00 am

Two people were injured in an accident at the junction of Bartley Road East and Hougang Avenue 3 on Wednesday.

Police said they were alerted to the accident involving two cars at 12.06pm.

A 28-year-old female passenger and a 43-year-old male driver were conscious when sent to Raffles Hospital, said the police spokesman.

SILVER CAR

One of the drivers told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao that he was driving straight ahead when he spotted a silver car in the opposite direction, turning right towards him.

The two cars collided at the junction.

Both cars appeared badly damaged, with one vehicle knocking down a traffic light.

Singapore

'Green arrow' turns for most junctions

Police investigations are ongoing. - CHARMAINE NG

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS FIRE FLOOD