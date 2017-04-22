Driver in PIE crash: Trailer cut into my lane

Footage taken from Eddie Wong's dash cam seconds before a trailer collided with his car. Left, the aftermath

The man whose car was crushed by a trailer on the PIE in Tuas on Wednesday afternoon has no idea how he survived the horrific crash but says it was miraculous.

Mr Eddie Wong, who escaped with just bruised fingers, has posted a video on Facebook that shows the trailer veering suddenly towards his car before the footage ends in a blur.

The 45-year-old service engineer told The Straits Times yesterday that his friends and family were stunned by the accident when they saw the picture of the crushed vehicle.

Asked how he survived, Mr Wong said: "I don't know." He laughed and added that it was "very miraculous".

He was on his way to meet a customer when the trailer suddenly cut into his lane, he said.

"(My car) was dragged from outside to almost halfway inside the tunnel," said Mr Wong.

The only injuries he sustained were bruises on his fingers, which he got while he was trying to find his phone, he added.

"When I came out from my car, I was still not so scared, just a bit blank, and I went into the ambulance," he said.

"I didn't realise it was so bad until some of my friends told me about the picture afterwards and told me it's so bad. Everyone is stunned after seeing the picture."