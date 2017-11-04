Driver responsible for AYE crash reaches settlement with injured couple

The couple involved in an accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway last year, when a man drove his car into oncoming traffic, has reached a settlement with the driver in High Court.

Mr Teh Tze Yong and his wife Janice Choo, both 35, were on a motorcycle on their way to work when a Mercedes-Benz driven by Lim Chai Heng, 53, hurtled towards them on Dec 19 last year.

Lim's car caused a collision involving four cars, a motorcycle and a bus. The incident left one dead.

Madam Choo, an administration executive, broke her left leg while her husband, a forklift driver, had fractures on both hands and injured three fingers.

According to court documents, Lim has accepted full responsibility in a civil suit filed by Mr Teh and his wife. The exact amount of damages will be determined at a later hearing.

Lim was charged with causing death by reckless or dangerous driving for his role in the accident. The criminal case is still pending. - THE STRAITS TIMES

