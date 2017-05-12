Driver swallows glass after chair smashes into moving car on CTE

The chair hit the windscreen, shattering it with "quite a big impact".

A man was taken to the hospital with neck pain and glass in his throat after a plastic chair fell and hit his car along the Central Expressway (CTE) early Monday morning.

Ms Carlers Thio, a colleague of the victim, Mr Alex Chang, was in the car with him when the incident happened just after midnight.

The 24-year-old DJ told The Straits Times yesterday that they were on the way home from work when the red chair fell just before they entered Chin Swee tunnel.

Mr Chang, 32, a singer, was driving when it happened.

He stopped the car when the chair hit the windscreen, shattering it with "quite a big impact", added Ms Thio.

"He screamed and swallowed little pieces of glass," she said.

Ms Thio did not see where chair came from, but thinks it could have fallen from a lorry travelling in the opposite direction, or possibly hurled from the overhead bridge.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the accident along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway at 12.30am on Monday.

The police said a 32-year-old man was taken conscious by ambulance to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and that investigations are ongoing into a case of a rash act.

Mr Chang, who suffered from neck pain, was in hospital for a day and a half and was discharged on Tuesday, said Ms Thio, who suffered from whiplash.