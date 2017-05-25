Driver who died in Ophir Road crash was way over drink-driving limit

The consequence of drinking and driving are real and tragic.

State Coroner Marvin Bay repeated the drink-driving warning yesterday while providing the findings into last December's fatal crash in Ophir Road.

SIM Global Education student Aslam Ahmad Nizamudeen died in the crash.

Coroner Bay said the 25-year- old's death joined the roll of three similar cases.

He said: "The message should be crystal clear that the consumption of large amounts of alcohol is utterly incompatible with safe driving."

Mr Aslam was found to have had a grossly elevated post-mortem blood alcohol of 169mg per 100ml of breath, more than twice the legal limit is 80mg per 100ml of breath. This, the coroner said, would have likely caused signs of inebriation such as loss of coordination.

Investigations showed that at about 5.40am on Dec 18 last year, Mr Aslam was driving along Ophir Road when he changed lanes before the Y-junction of East Coast Parkway.

As he was about to reach the centre divider, he abruptly applied his brakes, which caused his car to swerve to the right, mount the kerb and ram into the guard railings before landing on its left side.

He had been drinking earlier with friends in a room at Village Hotel in Victoria Street to celebrate a friend's birthday.

The inquest heard that he already smelled of alcohol before the drinking session at the hotel started.

Mr Aslam and his friends had consumed three bottles of whisky diluted with Coca-Cola by about 4am.

He then left the room for a telephone call and did not return after that. He also left his wallet in the room.