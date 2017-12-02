Driver who hit police officer slapped with 6 more charges

Lee Cheng Yan (above) faces a total of eight charges, including one which accuses him of hitting Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar on Nov 17 while driving.

The Maserati driver accused of hitting a police officer with his car was yesterday slapped with six more charges.

Lee Cheng Yan, 33, now faces three charges of harassment.

Another three involve cheating, driving without insurance and driving while under disqualification.

This brings the total number of charges he faces to eight, including one which accuses him of hitting Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar on Nov 17 while driving the car.

Yesterday's fresh charges are not the final set and investigations are still going on, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Jing Feng.

He told the court earlier that Lee was under investigation for offences that include online gambling and unlicensed moneylending.

He is accused of sending three threatening text messages between May and July to two men.

On July 6, Lee allegedly duped an employee of a car rental company into believing that he had a valid Class 3 driving licence.

As a result, the employee is said to have rented him a car - not the Maserati - for 29 days.

On Aug 4, Lee purportedly drove the rented car in Shaw Road, near Upper Paya Lebar, while he was banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence for nine months - from July 4 to April 3 next year.

Court documents did not state what this disqualification was for.

Lee was also charged yesterday with driving the rented car on Aug 4 without insurance.

He was still under disqualification when his Maserati allegedly hit Staff Sgt Khairulanwar, 26, in Bedok Reservoir Road.

Lee was first charged on Nov 18 with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act.

On Nov 24, he was charged with driving while under disqualification on the day of the accident.

The police said that Staff Sgt Khairulanwar had stopped Lee's vehicle while conducting enforcement checks. As he approached the car, Lee allegedly reversed and accelerated forward, hitting him.

The officer is said to have been left clinging to the driver's door and dragged for about 100m before falling on to the road. Lee was offered bail of $20,000 and will be back in court on Dec 28.