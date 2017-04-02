Driver who tailgated and rammed car on SLE arrested

A driver who tailgated and then rammed his car into the rear of another on an expressway on March 22 has been arrested.

Rear camera footage from the driver whose car was hit was first posted on the Roads.sg and Everyday SGFacebook pages on March 24.



The Straits Times understands that the incident took place along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).



In the video, the Suzuki Swift car can be seen tailgating dangerously close, drifting erratically between two lanes and almost hitting two other cars in the process.



Towards the end of the video, the Suzuki driver suddenly accelerates and collides with the car in front.



The Swift’s bonnet is smashed from the impact, but after a short pause the driver switches lanes and drives off.



As of Friday (March 31), the video had garnered more than 130,000 views, with most netizens decrying the Suzuki driver’s behaviour.

Driver of SGT9106G, your tailgating and swerving in and out of lane is simply reckless. Now you will face the law and insurance companies. Glad you are taken off the roads for now. Credit:Faiz Posted by ROADS.sg on Friday, 24 March 2017

Some questioned if the car in front was guilty of road-hogging but others pointed to the speed reading at the bottom of the video which showed that car to be travelling at a constant speed between 75 and 80 km/h.Police investigations are ongoing.

- THE STRAITS TIMES