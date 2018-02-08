Driving simulators in ComfortDelGro Driving Centre promote road safety

Learner motorists will have to undergo simulation training from 2019 to better prepare themselves for road emergencies. A trial for simulation training started this month at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi..

The overall road fatality rate dropped to a record low last year, with 122 people dead in road accidents compared with 141 in 2016.

This translates to a fatality rate of 2.17 per 100,000 people, the lowest since 1981 when police stared tracking numbers.

But more elderly pedestrians who jaywalked got into accidents last year, in figures cited by the Traffic Police.

The number of accidents involving pedestrians over 60 who jaywalked rose to 101 last year, up from 82 in 2016. Thirteen elderly pedestrians died while jaywalking last year.

In a bid to improve road safety, the Traffic Police yesterday unveiled a simulator at the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre at a press conference on the Annual Road Traffic Situation 2017.

The simulator has been on trial since Feb 1 and features two variants - a car and a motorbike.

It will allow learner motorists to experience real-life traffic situations in a safe and controlled environment.

The simulation-based training will be made mandatory for all learner motorists with effect from 2019 and it will be on trial at the Singapore Safety Driving Centre and Bukit Batok Driving Centre later this year.