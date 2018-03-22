Drug suspect on motorbike hits pedestrian while evading CNB officers

Heroin and other drugs (above) seized during the operations.

A suspected drug trafficker on a motorcycle hit and injured a pedestrian while being pursued by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers on Tuesday.

The suspect sped off after the accident off Pioneer Road North.

A CNB officer also suffered abrasions during the chase.

The incident was part of two separate CNB operations in which seven suspected drug offenders were arrested and drugs worth more than $155,000 were seized.

Tuesday's drama unfolded as CNB officers were trailing two suspected drug traffickers, who met at Fifth Avenue in Bukit Timah before going separate ways on their motorcycles

One of them, a 24-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested by CNB officers under the Eco-Link@BKE.

An envelope containing $5,900 was recovered from his motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the other suspect, a 26-year-old man, tried to elude his pursuers by speeding against the flow of traffic after entering the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

At a traffic junction off Pioneer Road North, he ran a red light before colliding into a 36-year-old man crossing the road.

HOSPITAL

The victim was taken to hospital where he was warded for observation.

Four bundles of drugs consisting of 480g of heroin, 125g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, and 50 Ecstasy pills were recovered at the accident scene.

The suspect's motorcycle was later found abandoned in a carpark at Jurong West Avenue 5.

He was subsequently arrested near Pioneer Polyclinic.

A raid on his home uncovered another cache of drugs, including an estimated 120g of heroin, 5g of cannabis, 1g of Ice, 65 Ecstasy pills and 20 Erimin-5 tablets.

In an operation on Monday, CNB officers arrested a suspected drug trafficker, 45, in the Syed Alwi Road area.

He was found to have 358g of heroin, 19g of cannabis, 2g of Ice and a digital weighing scale in his unit.

He also revealed his supplier's identity - a 52-year-old Singaporean man.

The officers then staked out the alleged supplier's hideout in Bedok North, and later arrested four more suspects, including a 38-year-old woman.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police are also investigating the 26-year-old suspect for traffic-related offences.