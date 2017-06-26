Drugs worth $265,270 seized by CNB

Drugs estimated to be worth more than $265,270, including 3.5kg of heroin, were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an operation on Thursday (June 22).

CNB said in a statement that its officers raided a unit at a private apartment near Ceylon Road.

Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested in the unit. The suspects, all Singaporeans, are a 43-year-old man, a 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

A total of 3.5kg of heroin, 160g of Ice, 44g of cannabis, a small amount of Erimin-5 and Ecstasy tablets, as well as a bottle of methadone, were seized.

CNB said it is currently investigating the case.

If the amount of pure heroin, also known as diamorphine, trafficked exceeds 15g, the penalty is death. Some 15g of pure heroin can feed the addiction of about 180 abusers for a week, said CNB.

If the the amount of cannabis trafficked exceeds 500g, the penalty is also death.

