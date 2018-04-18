Drugs worth more than $288,000 seized; four arrested

The cash and drugs seized in the operation on April 16.

Drugs worth more than a quarter of a million dollars were seized in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday.

The seized drugs include about 1.93kg of heroin, 1.03kg of cannabis and 870g of "Ice" or methamphetamine, estimated to be worth more than $288,000 in total.

Four suspected drug offenders - three Singaporeans and one Malaysian - were also arrested in the operation, CNB said in a statement yesterday.

CNB officers were observing a 23-year-old Singaporean man, a suspected drug trafficker, in Eunos Crescent on Monday afternoon.

He was with a Singaporean woman, also 23, who was a suspected drug abuser.

He was spotted meeting another suspect, a 23-year-old Malaysian man.

The Singaporean man and woman were later arrested in a carpark in Ubi Avenue 2.

A search of his car uncovered about 985g of heroin, 1,038g of cannabis and 192g of "Ice".

Meanwhile, another group of CNB officers tracked the 23-year-old Malaysian man and arrested him at the junction of Jalan Eunos and Changi Road.

A total of about 466g of heroin, 678g of "Ice" and cash amounting to $25,400 were recovered from the Malaysian man and his motorcycle.