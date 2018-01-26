Drunk party-goer jailed for causing ruckus, abusing policemen

A drunk party-goer shouted obscenities, threw food and assaulted relatives of a woman celebrating her birthday before verbally abusing police officers who turned up to arrest him.

Sebastian Siua Yun Sian, 26, was sentenced to five weeks' jail yesterday, after pleading guilty to one count each of committing a rash act, using criminal force on a police officer and verbally abusing a second officer.

Siua, who is jobless, went to a house party at Figaro Street, near Jalan Ulu Siglap, between 8pm and 9pm on Sept 30, 2016. The host, who was celebrating her 21st birthday, noticed that he was slightly intoxicated.

As the night went on, Siua drank more alcohol and kept on asking her to drink red wine. He later became agitated and shouted profanities before hurling food on to the floor.

The host's mother called her husband and son for help and they turned up around midnight. Siua refused to budge when asked to leave and the police were called when he became more agitated.

Police officers, including Sergeant Muhammad Luqman Hakim Azman, 23, and Sergeant Ho Chuan San, 24, then arrived at the house and met Siua at the porch.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Houston Johannus said: "Sgt Ho advised the accused to calm down. The accused chose not to cooperate... and instead used his left palm to push Sgt Ho once on his left shoulder. The accused then tried to re-enter the living room but was subsequently arrested."

His tirade did not stop even while he was in the police car. He verbally abused Sgt Luqman with vulgarities and religiously charged insults.

For committing a rash act, he could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500. For using insulting words to a police officer, he could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.