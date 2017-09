DJ Arnold Gay of top English radio station Kiss92 FM getting dunked at the station's fifth birthday celebration - Picnic in the Park - at Marina Barrage yesterday. Gay, with other radio personalities like his breakfast show co-hosts Maddy Barber and Jason Johnson, were prominent at the Dunk-a-DJ booth. Fans also got to play at carnival booths and enjoy live music performances, with proceeds from the event going to The Straits Times Pocket Money Fund.