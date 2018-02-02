Duo trapped in lorry after crash rescued
Two men trapped in a lorry were rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force officers using hydraulic rescue tools after a four-vehicle accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway yesterday.
Two tipper trucks and a trailer truck were also involved in the crash, which caused traffic to build up for more than an hour.
