Duo who fatally attacked Frenchman jailed, caned

Two Singaporeans were intoxicated when they fatally attacked a Frenchman outside Orchard Towers last year.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Jing Feng said there was an increasing trend of cases involving alcohol-related violence and urged the court to hand out stiff sentences to Radin Abdullah Syaafii Radin Badruddin, 24, and Muhammad Daniel Abdul Jalil, 24.

District Judge Kenneth Yap agreed. He gave Radin, who is self-employed, five years' jail and six strokes of the cane for assaulting Mr Navarro Dorian Regis, 34.

Daniel, a quality check inspector, was jailed for five years and three months, with six strokes of the cane. He had also assaulted Mr Regis' friend, Mr Pierre-Eric Jules Jean Goudal, 29.

On April 1 last year, Daniel and Radin had gone clubbing at Orchard Towers with friends. During a scuffle, Daniel's hat was swiped off and landed near Mr Regis. He threw it back towards Daniel's group.

Radin felt Mr Regis was mocking them. Daniel then assaulted Mr Regis. Radin joined in and they attacked Mr Regis until he fell. Mr Goudal tried to help but ended up with a broken nose when Daniel punched his face.

Mr Regis was taken to a hospital and died on May 16 last year of a traumatic head injury. - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY