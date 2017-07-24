Durian prices reach 33-year high

Durian lovers, take note - prices of the spiky fruit have shot up to a 33-year record high, according to sellers.

The price of Mao Shan Wang - the most expensive variety - has hit $38 per kg.

Another popular kind, the Golden Phoenix, is now $32 per kg.

The prices of the former went up by $3 and the latter by $2 in three days, reported Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News yesterday.

CHEAPER FROM THAILAND

While there are cheaper options from Thailand, the Malaysian ones, which can cost more than $100 per fruit, remain popular.

Owner of Ah Seng Durian, Mr Steven Shui, told Shin Min that the record prices are due to poor weather in Malaysia which has affected its supply.

Meanwhile, the King of Fruits has been in high demand over the weekend as local companies such as casinos have ordered large batches for various events, said Mr Shui.

Mr Goh Meng Chiang, owner of 818 Durians, told Shin Min that prices have increased by 50 per cent since last Tuesday and that the supply of durians from Johor Baru has stalled.

He said: "If we can get stocks from Penang, it would help the situation, but the supply has been inconsistent so far."

Mr Goh added that interest from countries like China and Hong Kong, and the durian's popularity as a mooncake ingredient, have driven up the demand drastically.

The durian bosses have been encouraging their loyal customers to wait till next month for prices to stabilise.

The next big supply of durians will arrive in about 10 days and will be cheaper.

For instance, the Mao Shan Wang is expected to cost only about $30 per kg.

Mr Shui said that the last season for this year's durian harvest will happen next month, although Malaysian plantation owners have told him there could be another harvest in December.