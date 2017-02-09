Dutch firm KCAP to create Jurong Lake District

A Dutch-led team will help create the new Jurong Lake District, beating out four others with its vision.

KCAP Architects&Planner's proposal comprises four large interconnected parks, buildings 30 to 40 storeys high each with a rooftop garden, and a canal that borders the district centre.

This will be Rotterdam-based KCAP's first project with the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Ms Yvonne Lim, URA's group director for physical planning, emphasised that the vision from KCAP's team was aspirational, and many details had yet to be finalised.

However, she said its proposal won because it "had given very sensitive focus on 'green' and 'blue', with ideas to weave new waterways and greenery from the gardens into the entire district, thus giving it a very distinctive identity".

The 360ha site will comprise three precincts: Jurong Gateway, Lakeside and Lakeside Gateway.

It will function as Singapore's second central business district and will be the location of the terminus for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail.

Ms Lim added that URA liked its focus on walkable streets and interactive public spaces for social activities.

KCAP will next work with government agencies to draw up detailed proposals for the district.

The public will have the chance to give feedback on these proposals in the middle of the year. URA will work with KCAP and relevant agencies to incorporate the feedback, where appropriate, before finalising the masterplan by year end.

The Straits Times understands the plan will be implemented in stages over the next 10 to 30 years once construction begins.