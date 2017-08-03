E-bike registration to start on Aug 14

Owners of power-assisted bicycles, or bicycles equipped with electric motors and known as e-bikes, will have to ensure that their bicycles have been approved by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and get them registered by Jan 31 next year.

After this date, owners of e-bikes without a valid registration plate may be fined, jailed or both.

Registration channels open from Aug 14, and those applying must be at least 16 years old.

E-bikes that do not have the LTA seal must undergo an inspection before registration and owners will need to pay a $50 registration fee plus an inspection fee.

In January this year, the Government announced that all e-bikes would need to be registered to an owner and have registration plates.

It is to clamp down on those who illegally modify their bicycles. The move also aims to make it easier for authorities to nab reckless riders and make pathways and roads safer for others, particularly pedestrians.

Accidents resulting in injuries involving e-bikes went up from 39 in 2015 to 54 last year. However, fatal accidents involving the two-wheelers dropped from five in 2015 to three last year.

Potong Pasir MP Sitoh Yih Pin, who is chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Transport, said: "I am extremely pleased to know that LTA has decided to mandate the registration of power-assisted bicycles... This is a step in the right direction."

He added that with registration, he also hopes that LTA will consider requiring third party insurance for e-bike users.

Retailers said LTA's new regulations have made e-bikes less appealing to consumers.

To register, e-bike owners may visit www.onemotoring.com.sg or go to any post office. The registration fee will be waived for LTA-approved bikes registered by Nov 30.

