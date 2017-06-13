E-bike rider, 59, dies in crash

The victim, said to be a worker at a zi char food stall in a coffee shop in Lorong 17 Geylang, was making a delivery on his e-bike when he was hit, based on the accounts of people working in the area.

A 59-year-old electric-bicycle rider died in an accident with a prime mover at the junction of Lorong 13 Geylang and Sims Avenue yesterday evening.

He was found motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. A 48-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for causing death by a rash act, said the police.

“We were busy working at our stall when we heard someone cry out. We rushed to see what happened and saw that he was already on the ground,” said Mr Sam Lai, 37, a durian seller in Sims Avenue.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times it was alerted to the incident at about 7pm and sent an ambulance. SCDF added that a man in his 40s had minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital.

Mr Hong K.W., 68, who is unemployed, said he was eating at a coffee shop in Lorong 13 when he heard loud noises.

When he went to see what had happened, the victim was already trapped under the large vehicle.

“He had just made a delivery to a pub in Lorong 13 when he turned out onto the main road and met with the accident,” said Mr Hong.

When ST arrived at the scene, a green prime mover was seen parked in front of the fallen e-bike.

“When we saw him, we knew he was gone. His head was crushed,” said Mr Lai, who looked visibly shaken. He added that he often ordered food from the victim, whom he said was a responsible worker.

“My heart ached when I saw him. I couldn’t take it and had to look away,” Mr Lai said.

Someone else called the police.

When ST visited the food stall where the victim was believed to have worked, the staff there declined to comment on the incident.

An unemployed man who said he was the victim’s friend told ST that the man was known as “Ah Hua” and had been working at the food stall for at least a year.

“My friend called to say Ah Hua had been run over. I was in disbelief,” said the 55-year-old, who declined to be named. He added that he often ate at the coffee shop where the food stall was located.

“He was an easygoing man, and was very responsible. Whenever I came here for dinner, I’d see him. He usually ended work around 4am,” he said.

This is the latest in a spate of fatal e-bike accidents.

Police investigations are ongoing.