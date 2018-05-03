E-bike rider, 63, jailed for punching 69-year-old pedestrian

The traffic light was red and a couple were crossing the road - but that did not stop Yue Kim Ming from speeding past them on his power-assisted bicycle.

The 63-year-old welder then wrongly thought that the pedestrian, Mr Chang Yong Peo, had hit him and confronted him.

In the ensuing row, Yue rained a flurry of punches on the 69-year-old Mr Chang.

Yesterday, Yue was sentenced to five weeks in jail for the assault.

The court heard that Yue had been riding his electric bicycle at between 30kmh and 40kmh on Hougang Avenue 7 on May 18 last year - even though the speed limit for e-bikes is 25kmh.

The Singaporean sounded his horn repeatedly at the pedestrians as he whizzed past them.

Mr Chang raised his hands to prevent a plastic bag he was holding from hitting Yue.

Thinking Mr Chang had hit him, Yue got off his bicycle and shouted aggressively at him.

"As the victim did not hit the accused at all, the victim, puzzled by the actions of the accused, asked the accused what his problem was," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Chua.

Yue began punching Mr Chang in the face and chest, and continued even after Mr Chang fell to the ground. He also pulled Mr Chang's wife away when she tried to help.

Two passers-by pulled Yue off Mr Chang. Yue then rode off, and escaped despite one of the passers-by chasing him in a car, but the police tracked him down.

Mr Chang suffered facial injuries and chest pains.

Yue pleaded guilty to one charge of committing a rash act and another of voluntarily causing hurt.

In mitigation, Yue's lawyer, Mr Sarbrinder Singh, said Yue has offered a letter of apology and monetary compensation to Mr Chang.

The court granted Yue's request for a deferment to settle his affairs. He will surrender himself to the court on May 18.

Yue could have been jailed for six months and fined $2,500 for committing a rash act. For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for two years and fined $5,000.