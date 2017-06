An electric-bicycle rider died in an accident with a prime mover at the junction of Lorong 13 Geylang and Sims Avenue yesterday evening, The Straits Times reported online. The 59-year-old man, believed to be an employee of a zi char stall at a coffee shop on Lorong 17, had been doing a delivery on his e-bike when the accident occurred. A 48-year-old driver was arrested for causing death by a rash act. Police are investigating.