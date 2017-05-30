E-bike rider charged with beating red light also probed for assault

An electric bicycle rider who was charged in court yesterday with committing a negligent act, is also under investigation for assault.

Singaporean Yue Kim Ming, 62, is accused of endangering the personal safety of others by running a red light while riding his e-bike along Hougang Avenue 7 at around 9.30pm on May 18. The court heard that Yue has a pending charge of voluntarily causing hurt under investigation.

On May 18, at around the same time and place Yue is alleged to have committed his offence, a 69-year-old pedestrian was allegedly assaulted by an e-bike rider.

It was not mentioned in court yesterday if the alleged attacker was Yue.

According to a Facebook post by a woman known only as Hui Ying, the victim was crossing the road when a rider sped past. The woman, who identified herself as the victim's daughter, said two passers-by rushed to her father's aid when the rider stopped and allegedly assaulted him.

The rider fled when Ms Hui Ying's father said he was going to call the police. He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with several injuries. Yue will be back in court on June 12.

If convicted of committing a negligent act, he can be jailed up to three months and fined up to $1,500. - THE STRAITS TIMES

