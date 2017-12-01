E-scooter rider dies after bus accident

An e-scooter rider who suffered head injuries in an accident with an SBS Transit double-decker bus yesterday morning has died in hospital.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bedok Reservoir Road and Kaki Bukit Avenue 1 a little before 10.30am.

"A 52-year-old male rider was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing," said a police spokesman.

The police later said in an update in the evening that the man had died in hospital.

He has been identified as Mr Atan Amat. His cousin, Ms Fauziah Mohamed Mydin, posted a tribute to him on Facebook.

The 48-year-old personal concierge told The Straits Times that her cousin was kind-hearted, helpful and friendly.

Another cousin, who gave his name only as Mr Zanri, told ST that Mr Atan had been a cleaner at an SMRT depot. He was not married and lived with his younger sister, his only sibling.

Mr Zanri declined to share more as the family was busy making arrangements for the funeral. Ceremonial prayers for Mr Atan will be held at his Bedok home this afternoon.

The bus was travelling on Bedok Reservoir Road towards Kaki Bukit when the incident occurred.

Photos sent in by a Straits Times reader showed the e-scooter pinned under the bus.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, told ST that the bus operator was "very sad that this has happened".

"We are currently at the hospital with his family to render assistance as best we can," she said. "Meanwhile, the police are investigating the accident."

The accident was not the only one involving an e-scooter yesterday.

Another e-scooter rider was taken to hospital after an accident with a cararound 2.40pm at the junction of Woodlands Drive 50 and Woodlands Avenue 4, the police told ST.

The rider, a 16-year-old boy, was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.