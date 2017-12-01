E-scooter rider dies in hospital after accident with bus
An 52-year-old e-scooter rider died in hospital after being hit by an SBS Transit double-decker bus yesterdayat the junction of Bedok Reservoir Road and Kaki Bukit Avenue 1. Another e-scooter rider, a 16-year-old boy, was rushed to hospital after an accident with a car at the junction of Woodlands Drive 50 and Woodlands Avenue 4.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now