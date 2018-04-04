E-scooter rider who knocked into boy fined $1,500

An electric scooter user hit and injured a seven-year-old boy while riding along a pavement.

Ivyn Toh, 22, was fined $1,500 yesterday for hurting the child while riding in a negligent manner on Nov 14 last year .

He was given an additional $2,500 fine for an unrelated offence of breaching a personal protection order taken out by his 23-year-old wife.

Toh had been riding near Block 549, Woodlands Drive 44, with his wife as a passenger in front of him, when he hit the accelerator - piling into the boy who had been walking towards him on the way home from school.

All three were thrown to the ground.

The police were called and the boy spent one night in hospital where he was found to be suffering from injuries, including facial bruises.

Separately, Toh and his wife, Madam Lai Neng Xian, had an argument on Nov 5 last year. It escalated into a scuffle in which Toh slapped, kicked and punched his wife, who needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.

For hurting the boy while riding the e-scooter in a negligent manner, Toh could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel is seeking public views about how cyclists and personal mobility device users should behave when travelling on footpaths and in crowded areas.

There were 110 accidents involving users of mobility devices between January and September last year. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB