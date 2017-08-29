E-scooter sharing service set for launch

A new electric scooter sharing platform will soon be available downtown and in the heartlands.

Singapore-based company PopScoot, started in April this year, will bring the service to downtown commercial clusters and the heartlands next month.

A soft launch this week will see docks deployed at ManuLife Centre, Republic Plaza, Tiong Bahru Plaza and City Square Mall.

PopScoot will run on a bluetooth app-based unlocking system, releasing the e-scooters from their docks via mobile phones.

The in-app GPS also lets users locate available scooters, and tracks their travelling routes.

The e-scooters can be deployed without a dock, supported by a remote immobilisation capability, or in a self-charging docked system, depending on the location.

"Electric scooters on-demand is the way forward for Singapore, due to its technologically savvy population, compact urban layout and pro-car-lite government.