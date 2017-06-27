E-scooter user spotted on KPE

A person was seen riding an electric scooter along the road shoulder of a Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway tunnel early last Friday morning (June 16), going by footage from an in-car camera.

The police said they were aware of the incident, which was captured at 12.43am, and advised anyone with information to lodge a police report so they can look into it.

The video, uploaded on the Roads.sg Facebook page last Saturday, drew over 25,000 views, with netizens criticising the e-scooter user for his dangerous act.

"E-scooter on KPE at Upper Paya Lebar exit. After my camera was out of view, he was seen cutting across Upper Paya Lebar exit. Meaning he was going to Bartley or Sengkang. Hope others who were traveling on the left lane would provide close up footage of this idiot with a clear death wish." E.M. Admin: E-scooter users can be as young as 12 years old as there is no age limit on users. To add on to this problem, LTA had advised all retailers to brief users and buyers of the DOs and DONT's on usage of their devices. Retailers are expected to warn them that it cannot be used on roads. Whether buyers are briefed is still an unknown. This can lead to many problems as youngsters are unfamiliar with safety and Highway Code rules. They are inexperience and also at a lost with regard to dangers from cars and heavy vehicles. This group of youngsters are also the hardest for education and enforcement to reach them as they usually hang out only with their peers and do not subscribe to others. LTA and TP must address this issue before more users get hurt. LTA on PMD use: bit.ly/2s5WciM Posted by ROADS.sg on Friday, 23 June 2017

A 42-year-old taxi driver, who captured the incident on his in-car camera and declined to be named, said: “(It is) difficult to assess his speed as he was preparing to cut across the Upper Paya Lebar exit to continue his journey farther along the road shoulder.

“I was going about 70 to 80kmh and he was slower than me.”

Personal mobility devices (PMDs) such as skateboards, e-scooters and hoverboards are not allowed on roads.

Under the Road Traffic Act, those found riding PMDs and other “non-compliant vehicles” on the roads can be fined $2,000 and face a jail term of up to three months for the first offence. They can be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for six months for subsequent offences.