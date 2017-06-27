E-scooter user spotted on KPE
A person was seen riding an electric scooter along the road shoulder of a Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway tunnel early last Friday morning (June 16), going by footage from an in-car camera.
The police said they were aware of the incident, which was captured at 12.43am, and advised anyone with information to lodge a police report so they can look into it.
The video, uploaded on the Roads.sg Facebook page last Saturday, drew over 25,000 views, with netizens criticising the e-scooter user for his dangerous act.
A 42-year-old taxi driver, who captured the incident on his in-car camera and declined to be named, said: “(It is) difficult to assess his speed as he was preparing to cut across the Upper Paya Lebar exit to continue his journey farther along the road shoulder.
“I was going about 70 to 80kmh and he was slower than me.”
Personal mobility devices (PMDs) such as skateboards, e-scooters and hoverboards are not allowed on roads.
Under the Road Traffic Act, those found riding PMDs and other “non-compliant vehicles” on the roads can be fined $2,000 and face a jail term of up to three months for the first offence. They can be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for six months for subsequent offences.