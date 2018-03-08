E-scooters to be registered soon

All electric scooters, or e-scooters, will soon have to be registered, announced Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min in Parliament yesterday.

This means e-scooter owners must give their particulars and paste stickers prominently on their devices.

Registration is set to begin in the second half of this year. More details will be released later, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

E-scooters that exceed 20kg in maximum unladen weight, 700mm in maximum width and 25kmh in maximum device speed will not be allowed.

Owners have to ensure their devices comply with the Active Mobility Act.

Dr Lam said the Government had accepted the Active Mobility Advisory Panel's recommendations regarding the registration of e-scooters.

The LTA said the panel has not recommended registration for other personal mobility devices (PMDs), like electric hoverboards and unicycles, as their use is less widespread and they are slower compared to e-scooters.

Dr Lam said: "Registering e-scooters will help deter reckless behaviour, accord more responsibility to the users, and facilitate enforcement officers in tracking down errant users."

- HARIZ BAHARUDIN