Early-bird Big Walk registration ending soon
Quicken your pace and sign up for the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017, as the early-bird discount of 25 per cent ends this Sunday.
There is a nostalgic touch this year as we return to the National Stadium, where the event was held from 1991 to 2006.
Flagging off from the Singapore Sports Hub, the route will go along Nicoll Highway across the Merdeka Bridge, all the way to the Singapore Flyer, and back to the Sports Hub.
Walking with everyone will be familiar faces such as celebrities Richard Herrera, May Wan, Paul Foster, Fuad Al-Hakim, Damien Koh and Tan Yan Wei.
NAMES
More names will be revealed later. Watch this space.
After that, join in a carnival of fun and healthy activities, with lots of lucky draw prizes to be won.
The grand prize is the Osim uLove Massage Chair (bespoke version) worth $9,585.
-
WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7am
WHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub
HOW Register online at tnpbigwalk.sg
REGISTRATION FEE $25 (Three days left for early-bird sign-ups to enjoy a 25 per cent discount)
WIN Stand to win lots of lucky draw prizes, including the grand prize of an Osim uLove Massage Chair (bespoke version) worth $9,585.
Other lucky draw prizes include six Osim uCozy 3D upper body massagers worth $199 each, 20 Ice Watches worth $300 each and three hampers from SunMoon that are worth $25 each.
National Steps Challenge
The National Steps Challenge, launched by the Health Promotion Board (HPB), will be back for a third campaign.
Go to www.stepschallenge.sg to find out more about the upcoming National Steps Challenge Season 3 and how you can sign up and collect your free HPB steps tracker.
Terms and conditions apply.
Calling all Big Walkers
Is that you in this Big Walk photograph from the National Stadium? Or do you have any previous The New Paper Big Walk photographs of yourself, your family or your friends?
Your photographs should be from between 1991 and 2006, when the event was held at the National Stadium. If your answer to either or both questions is YES, and you have registered to take part in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017, we want to give you a gift.
Send an e-mail to enquiry@tnpbigwalk.sg and indicate "TNP Big Walk 2017" in the subject header. In the e-mail, please indicate your name, contact details and the date of the issue of TNP where you were seen in the Big Walk photo.
You can also attach your own The New Paper Big Walk photos and tell us the year the photos were taken. You will need to bring the photos with you when you collect your gift. We will inform you when to come to collect your gift. Keep a lookout for more photographs that will be published in TNP.