Early-bird Big Walk registration ending soon

Quicken your pace and sign up for the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017, as the early-bird discount of 25 per cent ends this Sunday.

There is a nostalgic touch this year as we return to the National Stadium, where the event was held from 1991 to 2006.

Flagging off from the Singapore Sports Hub, the route will go along Nicoll Highway across the Merdeka Bridge, all the way to the Singapore Flyer, and back to the Sports Hub.

Walking with everyone will be familiar faces such as celebrities Richard Herrera, May Wan, Paul Foster, Fuad Al-Hakim, Damien Koh and Tan Yan Wei.

NAMES

More names will be revealed later. Watch this space.

After that, join in a carnival of fun and healthy activities, with lots of lucky draw prizes to be won.

The grand prize is the Osim uLove Massage Chair (bespoke version) worth $9,585.

WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7am WHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub HOW Register online at tnpbigwalk.sg REGISTRATION FEE $25 (Three days left for early-bird sign-ups to enjoy a 25 per cent discount) WIN Stand to win lots of lucky draw prizes, including the grand prize of an Osim uLove Massage Chair (bespoke version) worth $9,585.

Other lucky draw prizes include six Osim uCozy 3D upper body massagers worth $199 each, 20 Ice Watches worth $300 each and three hampers from SunMoon that are worth $25 each.