Early childhood sector to get boost

There will also be more MOE Kindergartens, which provide education for all three mother tongue languages.

When teacher Premlatha Selvaraj, 36, was choosing pre-schools for her two children, she was concerned whether they would learn Tamil, their mother tongue, in school.

To allay such fears, there will be more pre-schools offering Malay and Tamil language education over the next five years, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim yesterday.

This move complements the Early Childhood Industry Transformation Map (ITM) released yesterday to raise the quality of the early childhood sector.

Ms Premlatha's older child initially went to a private preschool that only taught Chinese as a mother tongue.

Eventually, her two children were sent to the Ministry of Education (MOE) Kindergarten @ Springdale because Tamil is taught there.

She told The New Paper: "Being effectively bilingual is important as this gives our children a competitive edge without losing their cultural identities.

"This is best done from a young age when they are still impressionable so they enjoy the language learning through fun activities."

Currently, all 550 anchor operator (AOP) pre-school centres provide Chinese language education. About 200 AOP centres provide Malay or Tamil language education, or both.

By 2022, there should be about 350 AOP centres providing Malay or Tamil language education, or both. There will also be more MOE Kindergartens, which provide education for all three mother tongue languages.

The Early Childhood Development Agency will work with operators to look at the demands of various estates.

Prof Faishal said: "I agree that mother tongue language is important, and when it comes to language, starting early helps.

"To support the sector's growth, we may need over 1,000 more mother tongue language teachers by 2020.

"The Government has been supporting more locals to become mother tongue language pre-school teachers."

Besides mother tongue education, pre-schools will also help children to better transition from one stage of education to another.

For instance, Early Years Centres, which provide infant and childcare services for children aged two months to four years old, are partnering MOE Kindergartens to ensure a smooth transition for their charges.

Several pre-schools are also piloting the co-sharing of spaces for infants and toddlers, which are typically separated.

Dr Faishal said with shared spaces that help children transit from infant to toddler age groups, operators can also enrol more children while maintaining standards of quality and safety.

To help them manage costs, the Association of Early Childhood and Training Services is piloting the use of centralised services, such as catering and bus services.

To develop pre-school educators, there will be more opportunities for career progression. Teachers can fill roles such as mentors for younger teachers or centre management.

Over the next five years, there will be some 1,000 more senior professional positions at AOPs, double the current number.