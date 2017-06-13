Early reporting best way to help loved ones

Despite knowing that Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari had been self-radicalised, her parents, who are both freelance teachers of the Quran, kept it from the authorities since 2015.

But the president of the Muslim Converts' Association of Singapore (Darul Arqam), Mr Muhammed Faiz, told The New Paper that early reporting is always the key to helping those influenced by extremist and exclusivist views.

If loved ones are unsure where to draw the line, Mr Faiz said help is always available to clarify their doubts.

"When it concerns religion, there could be some hesitation, but these apprehensions are not an excuse," said Mr Faiz.

"There are avenues to seek help here... we have the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), and the community should know that the door is always open. They are here to help."

There needs to be a "conscious" realisation that such radicalised individuals concern the security of the whole nation, and family members are the best informants to stop the problem early, he added.

Gleneagles Hospital Singapore psychiatrist Lim Boon Leng said parents may avoid reporting to the authorities to protect their children.

"Parents are always worried about the consequences to their loved ones," he said.

"They might fear that their children would be stigmatised and even be persecuted in certain ways."

Dr Lim added that parents may also feel it is something they can handle on their own and that it could just be a "phase".

FEAR

The fear of their children being labelled a terrorist and the stigma it brings means that it is often more difficult for parents to report to the authorities that their children had become radicalised than if their children had committed a crime.

"The label of being a terrorist could stick with them throughout their lives, and it would affect them not only in school, where they could be ostracised and even expelled, but in their personal and work life as well," Dr Lim said.

In his response following the news about Izzah's arrest, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim called upon Muslims to alert the authorities if they notice "any strange behaviour".

Dr Yaacob said: "This is the best way for us to help the individual, our loved ones from harming themselves and others."

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that if anyone knows or suspects that a person is radicalised, they should promptly call the ISD Counter-Terrorism Centre hotline on 1800-2626-473 (1800-2626-ISD).

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said the community can also contact it at 6359-1199 and the RRG at 1800-7747747 as well as via the RRG mobile app.

In a Facebook post yesterday evening, Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui said Izzah never posed a threat to the children under her care.

She had been a contract worker at the PCF Sparkletots Preschool in Tampines Street 32, located in Ms Cheng's Tampines East ward.

"Some Singaporeans, especially parents, may be disturbed that she was an infant care assistant and in contact with children," she said.

"We have been and will continue to work with the authorities and would like to assure parents that at no time was there a threat to the children under her care."

