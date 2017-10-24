Education, career guidance counsellors at all schools

All schools now have education and career guidance (ECG) counsellors assigned to them, giving students better support in making choices about their future.

As of the second half of the year, the Ministry of Education (MOE) completed the deployment of 97 such counsellors to secondary schools, junior colleges and post-secondary education institutions.

Trained in career facilitation and counselling skills, they seek to help students explore their strengths and interests.

Mr Wong Siew Hoong, MOE's director-general of education, gave this update at an ECG seminar on Friday, urging counsellors to support teachers in shaping the students' understanding of the changing world of work and enlightening parents in the process.

A 2009 study found that close to half of young people here chose their courses or careers without sufficient exploration.

The Institutes of Technical Education and polytechnics each have six counsellors, while the counsellors for MOE schools are each attached to four secondary schools on a roving arrangement. - THE STRAITS TIMES

