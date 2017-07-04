Eight books permanently pulled from libraries for controversial content

The books, part of the Malay-language series Agama, Tamadun Dan Arkeologi (Religion, Civilisation And Archaeology), were pulled last month following a report by The New Paper.

Eight book titles that were previously available at public libraries have been pulled permanently from the shelves, after they were deemed to have the potential of creating religious and racial disharmony.

In a statement yesterday, a spokesman for the National Library Board (NLB) said the Library Consultative Panel (LCP) has reviewed the books and supports its decision to withdraw them.

"The LCP expressed concerns over the use of questionable statements and photos applied in an inappropriate manner," said the spokesman. "The series has the potential of creating religious and racial tensions among readers and the community."

The books were previously found in the junior non-fiction section and had been available since 2013.

The spokesman added that the NLB will continue to hold on to the books, which will be used for training purposes.