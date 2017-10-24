Eight charged with outrage of modesty

Eight men aged between 25 and 68 were charged in court yesterday with outrage of modesty in separate incidents between January and June, amid an increased wave of molest cases in the first nine months this year.

One of the men, Indian national Dadyala Balwinder Singh, 30, allegedly molested a 37-year-old woman in an Orchard Towers pub at around 3.45pm on Jan 29.

A second Indian national Jagjit Singh, 31, is accused of molesting two women, who are 24 and 41 years old, in another nightspot at the same shopping centre between 10.50pm and 11.10pm on Aug 2.

The oldest man, Lee Yoke Weng, 68, is said to have outraged the modesty of a 44-year-old woman inside a lift of a Chai Chee block of flats.

Lee is accused of hugging her from behind between 6.30am and 7.30am on July 9.

The other five are: Saha Sweet Kuamar, 25; Ang Boon Chye, 29; Muhammad Ruzaini Johari, 31; Wong Teck Guan, 35; and Affendi Mohamed Noor, 53.

Their cases have been adjourned to next month.

In a media release on Sunday, police said there has been a jump in outrage of modesty cases in the first nine months of this year.

There were 1,168 reported cases from January to September - an increase of 194 cases, or 19.9 per cent, from the same period last year.

Offenders convicted of outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.