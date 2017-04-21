Eight JCs to merge in 2019

In a first, four pairs of junior colleges (JCs) will merge in 2019.

Serangoon JC will move to Anderson JC, Tampines JC to Meridian JC, Innova JC to Yishun JC and Jurong JC to Pioneer JC, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

The JCs that are moving will stop taking in students from next year to minimise disruption.

Seven pairs of primary schools and three pairs of secondary schools will also merge in 2019 as part of the largest merger exercise in the last two decades.

The mergers were sparked by falling birth rates, which has dropped by 20 per cent since the late 1980s.