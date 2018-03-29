Eight members of the public receive Public Spiritedness Award

The screaming he heard was "beast-like". Startled, Dr Michael Lim, 62, who was at Starbucks in Bedok Mall last December, went to investigate and saw a young man wielding a pair of scissors, threatening to stab the people around him.

Dr Lim instinctively rushed over to restrain the man.

Said the dental surgeon: "Although I was afraid I would put myself in harm's way, I felt he had to be stopped as I didn't want him to hurt people."

Dr Lim was one of eight individuals who received the Public Spiritedness Award from the Singapore Police Force yesterday for assisting in various cases.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Tan Tin Wee, Commander, Bedok Police Division, the award is given to members of the public who "have gone above and beyond in assisting the police with the arrest (of suspects)".

Apart from Dr Lim, four other people helped in the arrest of the Bedok Mall suspect. Two were off-duty police officers, while the other two left the scene before they could be identified.

The suspect is currently waiting to be charged.

Dr Lim said he was just doing his duty as a citizen, adding: "I believe no one can do everything, but everyone can do something. Everyone should try to help in an emergency."

Another recipient, Mr Muhammad Noh Abdul Sukor, 34, had helped to prevent the escape of a man in his 40s who had touched the thigh of a female passenger on board an SMRT train in June last year.

Mr Noh is the station manager of Tanah Merah MRT station.Three other people were involved and received the award as well.

Mr Noh treated a gash on the suspect's forehead after the man was pinned down, but he tried to escape. However, the station manager reacted swiftly and managed to pin him against a wall.

The man has been convicted of outrage of modesty and sentenced to two weeks' jail.

Referring to the award, Mr Noh said: "Although it shouldn't be the primary reason, it is a nice token of appreciation that recognises the public's efforts to help the community."