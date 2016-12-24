Eight nabbed in contraband blitz

Eight Indonesian men were arrested for immigration offences and peddling duty-unpaid cigarettes in a three-hour joint operation on Wednesday, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday.

The blitz, which was carried out in the Yew Tee Industrial Estate area, involved officers from ICA, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs.

Officers seized 119 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, worth about $10,460 and $1,005 in unpaid duty and Goods and Services Tax respectively.

All eight men are being investigated.

Those convicted of overstaying or entering Singapore illegally can be jailed up to six months with a minimum of three strokes of the cane, while those convicted of illegal departure can be fined up to $2,000, jailed up to six months, or both.