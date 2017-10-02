Eight Singaporeans arrested for suspected trafficking after heroin and Ice worth $275,000 seized

The drugs included about 2.15kg of heroin and 495g of Ice or methamphetamine.

Drugs worth about $275,000 were seized and eight suspected drug offenders were arrested in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Sept 29).

The drugs included about 2.15kg of heroin and 495g of Ice or methamphetamine, said the CNB in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, CNB officers were deployed near a carpark at New Upper Changi Road to observe a group of suspected drug traffickers.

At around 4pm, a man was seen leaving a unit and waiting at the void deck of a building.

Soon after, three men arrived in a car. The man from the building approached the car and was seen talking to the three suspects, said the CNB.

After they parted ways, officers arrested the man at the void deck, together with another younger man who had met him.

Officers then raided the unit that the man had exited from earlier and recovered about 2,132g of heroin and 191g of Ice.

Three other suspects, a man and two women, were also arrested in the unit, said CNB.

The three men in the car were also arrested by another party of officers who had tailed the car to a petrol kiosk along Bedok South Avenue 1, where they had stopped to refuel.

About 304g of Ice and 18g of heroin were found in the car, said CNB.

All eight suspects are Singaporeans, aged between 25 and 55 years old.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.

For trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, or pure heroin, or more than 250g of methamphetamine, a convicted drug trafficker can face the death penalty.