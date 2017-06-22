Elderly couple murdered in Bedok Reservoir flat

An elderly couple were found motionless in their flat, the police are treating the case as murder.

An elderly couple were found dead in a second-storey flat at Block 717, Bedok Reservoir Road, in what is believed to be a double murder.

Police said they received an alert at 3.39pm, and paramedics pronounced the victims, who were found lying motionless, dead at 3.57pm. At least one of them had injuries on the neck.

Police have classified the case as murder. No arrests have been made.

The victims, believed to be Singaporeans Chia Ngim Fong, 79, and his wife Chin Sek Fah, 78, were found in different parts of the five-room executive flat, The Straits Times reported.

Police carried out investigations in the unit late into the night. Some took photos in the bedroom and bathroom.

Family members could be heard crying when one body was taken down at about 11.15pm, followed by the other three minutes later.

A neighbour, who lives on a different storey and wanted to be known only as Madam Tay, told The New Paper yesterday that a maid had been living with the couple for about a month.

This was after Mr Chia suffered a stroke recently and had problems walking.

The whereabouts of the maid, who is believed to be Indonesian, are unknown.

Neighbours also told TNP that other family members live in the unit but were not home at the time.

A housewife who lives on the same level as the couple and wanted to be known only as Madam Rozie, 60, said: "I could see young couples living there, but I am not sure which are their sons or daughters."

She did not know the family had a maid, and said the couple kept mostly to themselves.

Other neighbours said they often saw the couple, who were friendly and loving.

Madam Tay, in her 60s, told TNP: "There used to be a mama shop downstairs, and I would see them sitting near it chatting, sometimes with other old folk. They were loving."

A 28-year-old undergraduate, who lives on the sixth storey and wanted to be known only as Kenneth, told The Straits Times that he heard a shout that lasted for a few seconds at about 3pm.

"I didn't think too much of it. But I believe it came from the lower floors," he said.

Anyone with information can call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.