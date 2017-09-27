Elderly widow found injured in Bedok church

Madam Neo Ng Tee suffered a neck fracture, after she was found at the bottom of a ramp in Bedok Lutheran Church.

The wheelchair-bound woman had been taken to the church next door as usual to join in the activities there.

But last Sunday morning, Madam Neo Ng Tee, 83, was found at the bottom of a ramp in Bedok Lutheran Church.

The widow was found with her face covered in blood, two of her front teeth broken and the wheelchair on top of her.

She suffered injuries to the left side of her face and can hardly open her eyes. She also has abrasions all over her body.

How Madam Neo landed at the foot of the ramp is not clear.

Her nephew, who wanted to be known only as Mr Neo, told The New Paper that his aunt is in the high dependency ward at Changi General Hospital (CGH).

He said the doctors have told him that she suffered a neck fracture, but had advised against an operation due to her age and other injuries.

The director of nursing at Lions Home for the Elders, Ms Seah Sok Eng, told TNP that Madam Neo has been a resident at the home for more than 10 years and has been going to the church for about two years.

SUPPORT

She said: "We would like to extend our support to the resident and family members."

Chinese daily evening Lianhe Wanbao reported that Madam Neo had left the activity room in the church for unknown reasons. A staff member from the home called for help.

As Madam Neo has no children, the Home informed her nephews, reported Wanbao.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which received a call around 10.30am, alerting them of the incident, sent an ambulance. The victim was taken to CGH.

Mr Neo, 48, an engineer, described his aunt as one who loves to talk and smile.

"I was heartbroken when I saw her in such a sad state at the hospital," he said.

"She cannot talk or even eat now."