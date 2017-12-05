Electric car-sharing scheme to start Dec 12

The rental for Bluecars, seen here charging at a station, will be based on duration instead of distance.

After a few bumps in the road, the first fleet of 80 electric Bluecars for a public car-sharing scheme will finally be launched on Dec 12.

By the end of this year, 30 stations offering 120 charging points will be rolled out island-wide - 18 in Housing Board estates such as Bishan and Punggol, 10 in the city and its fringes, and two others within the industrial and commercial estates at one-north and the Science Park.

The service works on a one-way model - users must pick up and return the Bluecar at a charging station.

They will be billed per minutewith a minimum of 15 minutes and can choose between a yearly and weekly membership.

The first has a monthly subscription of $15 and 33 cents per minute of use. The second charges 50 cents a minute.

The first plan works out to $10.65 for 30 minutes for someone who uses the car 20 times a month, while the other is $15.

SECOND BIGGEST

BlueSG's managing director Franck Vitte said: "We are excited about the impending official launch in Singapore, as it is the world's second biggest electric vehicle car-sharing programme after Paris.

"We are eagerly looking forward to the residents of Singapore embracing and enjoying the benefits and convenience of the BlueSG service."

Bookings can be made through the BlueSG mobile app, which is expected to be available from today on the App Store and Google Play.

Go to www.bluesg.com.sg to sign up and register.

BlueSG's goal is to grow to a 1,000-strong fleet and have 2,000 charging points by 2020.

But given Singapore's relatively small car-sharing market, transport expert Walter Theseira expects the new entrant to face similar challenges as the existing operators.

The Singapore University of Social Sciences economist told The New Paper: "Car-sharing has always been targeted at people whose travel needs are not well met by public transport.

"It has been difficult for car-sharing to succeed in Singapore precisely because public transport coverage is good, and private transport through taxis and private-hire vehicles is widespread and affordable."