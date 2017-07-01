Electricity tariffs down by 3.2%

Electricity tariffs are going down for the third quarter of the year by an average of 0.67 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh), SP Group said in a statement yesterday.

Tariffs for the period from today to Sept 30 this year will decrease by an average of 3.2 per cent from the previous quarter, dropping from 21.39 cents per kwh to 20.72 cents per kwh.

The reduction is due to the lower costs of natural gas for electricity generation, which fell by 7.5 per cent from the previous quarter.

This means the average monthly electricity bill for families in five-room Housing Board flats will be $2.93 cheaper.