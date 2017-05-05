Engage kids and be on alert for harmful online content

The community should be on alert for negative content online, teach youngsters to avoid it and be attentive to their loved ones, said the executive director of Samaritans of Singapore Christine Wong.

Some challenges, like the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, are fun and mostly harmless.

But the Blue Whale online game is life threatening when taken to the extreme, said Touch Family Services manager Chong Ee Jay.

"We shouldn't trivialise it. Any form of this social media trend can somehow take a life of its own and develop rapidly... I find that the conversational and empathetic approach to engage kids in conversation from a third party point of view can help," he told TNP.

"It's an open door opportunity to talk about many other things like mental health, general social media usage, or even to discuss the motivation behind playing such games."

Executive director of Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) Christine Wong said the best way to combat such social media trends is for the community to be on the alert for negative content online, teach youngsters to avoid it, and be attentive to their loved ones.

"If you notice someone exhibiting behaviour or posting content online which you find uncharacteristic of them, you may want to approach them to find out how they are coping and show concern in a non-judgmental manner," she said.

As for suicide-themed shows like 13 Reasons Why, SOS advises adolescents against watching it because the "insensitive depiction of suicide" could give rise to copy-cat cases and a misconstrued perception of those at risk of suicide.

For parents whose kids have watched the series, Ms Wong suggested the family come together to discuss any issues or concerns of the children, if they are open to it, without judgment, criticism, or punishment.

"Children and teenagers may not feel comfortable talking to their parents about their private lives and experiences. Parents can let them know that there are other professionals they can talk to if they require," she added.