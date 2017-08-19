Engineer fined $6,000 for molesting polytechnic student

Wong Song Biao was fined $6,000 for tapping the student on her buttock at an HDB lift lobby.

An engineer was given a fine of $6,000 on Friday (Aug 18) for tapping a polytechnic student on her buttock.

Wong Song Biao, 26, pleaded guilty to using criminal force to outrage the 19-year-old's modesty at the lift lobby of a block of flats in Yishun on Oct 15, 2016.

The court heard that Wong took the MRT from Ang Mo Kio to Yishun at about 8.30pm on Oct 15, 2016.

When he alighted from the train, he spotted the victim, and, finding her attractive, decided to follow her, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Kavita Uthrapathy.

The victim, who is now 20, was on her way home from the station and did not notice Wong following her.

Wong followed her all the way to the lift lobby of her block.

While she was waiting for the lift, he walked quickly behind her and used his left index finger to tap her on her buttock.

The victim felt shocked and outraged by his action.

She noted that he was wearing a blue T-shirt with the words "Team ITE" in white on the back.

Wong left the scene but police camera footage captured him committing the offence.

The victim reported the matter to the police the next day.

Through follow-up investigations, police traced and arrested Wong five days later.

District Judge Kan Shuk Weng said that having considered the facts of the case and the submissions made by the parties, she felt that the requirement for a jail sentence had not been met.

She said a high fine would be sufficient in this case.

Wong, represented by Ms Sadhana Rai, a Criminal Legal Aid Scheme advocate, could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or received any combined punishment.