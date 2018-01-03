Engineering diploma helps his dream take off

As a child, he dreamed of futuristic flying machines zipping through the air.

Now, Mr Jonathan Yong, 32, spends his days designing and bringing subsystems together to create unmanned aerial systems, optimising them to perform complex missions.

The senior research engineer with DSO National Laboratories credits his dreams coming true to one major decision - entering polytechnic, specifically enrolling in the Diploma in Mechatronic Engineering.

"It was the best decision I have made... The skills acquired in my polytechnic education gave me an edge in practical classes and in the development of my final-year project in university, a man-portable unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

"Classes were made interesting and relevant, and I was exposed to drones and robots... We also got to create prototypes of the designs we had," he said.

During his polytechnic years, he worked with a teammate to create a "touch-and-fly" UAV system, which would enable a drone to be flown semi-autonomously. The project gained a silver award at the Tan Kah Kee Young Inventors' Awards and an innovation award at an international design competition and conference.

Mr Yong said: "I have always enjoyed finding out how things work and imagining how new flying machines of the future would look like, so the engineering course equipped me with the skills necessary to bring those imaginations to life."

He also scored the Defence Science and Technology Agency scholarship, which is awarded to students with an outstanding co-curricular activities record and a passion for science and technology.

He pursued his undergraduate and postgraduate studies in aerospace at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the US.