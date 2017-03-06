Engineering student put her designs on the Line

Miss Brenda Ng started attending art lessons when she was five.

She is studying to become an aerospace engineer, but Miss Brenda Ng, 19, has already participated in eight art and design competitions and bagged accolades.

Her latest win? The LINE: Search For Singapore's Next Young Sticker Artist competition, for her set of stickers titled Little Yellow.

Her stickers were the most downloaded set on the chat app out of those of the six finalists.

It's her biggest win to date.

Miss Ng said: "I wanted to create stickers that were relatable to Singaporeans and I called my character Little Yellow because yellow is bright and welcoming."

The top three winning sticker sets were downloaded over 110,000 times by LINE users.

The winner took home $3,000, and the first runner-up $2,000, in cash value of FEVO Prepaid MasterCard cards.

Said a LINE spokesman: "The winning entry captured the witty essence of Singapore that every local can relate to. "

But Miss Ng's victory did not come easy.

The second-year Singapore Polytechnic Aerospace Electronics student, said: "I took about a month to design and it was especially challenging to come up with 16 designs and juggle schoolwork."

A huge anime fan, Miss Ng has attended art lessons since she was five. She started with acrylic paints before dabbling in digital art after receiving her first tablet at 13.

"I would go online to look for online tutorials and just keep practising," she said.

Since then, she has won several competitions.

First runner-up Chua Yong Ping, 18, was never a designer until he entered polytechnic.

The first-year Ngee Ann Polytechnic Product Design and Innovation student said: "I have always wanted to do accountancy as I was familiar with it, but I thought, why not challenge myself, so I decided to enrol myself into a design course."

The LINE competition was Mr Chua's first time using computer software to do illustration.

For his design, Mr Chua wanted to choose an iconic character every Singaporean recognises - the Singapore Girl.

He said: "I created four characters, all in different skin colours and kebayas to represent the various ranks and races in Singapore."