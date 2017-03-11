Enhanced internships for Singapore Poly students

DADP students Nursyairah Shahlihin and Bryan Tan were in SP’s pilot run of the enhanced internship.

For 18 weeks, Mr Bryan Tan was paired up with a social worker from Sheng Hong Family Service Centre. He listened in on case sessions and case conferences and went on home visits.

During his internship, the Singapore Polytechnic (SP) student was tasked to observe and give his assessment of what he felt was going on with various families, applying the psychology theories he learnt in his pursuit of a diploma in applied drama and psychology (DADP).

His opinions carried weight, even though he was only an intern.

If he suspected family violence, child protection officers would step in.

"In one case, my input prompted an intervention programme to help some unemployed people," said the 20-year-old final-year student.

Mr Tan's internship last year was part of a pilot programme organised by SP, which aims to roll out enhanced internships for DADP students.

SP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with six social and community service agencies yesterday.

"From now to September, we are hoping to get more partners on board the enhanced internship programme," said Ms June Wee, the DADP course manager.

The enhanced internship will provide students with partners from agencies who will train them on mentorship.

The students will also receive clearer learning objectives, which will be created by SP and the respective agencies.

Mrs Sara Tan, executive director for Society of Sheng Hong Welfare Services, one of the agencies that signed the MOU, was encouraged by the commitment shown.

At a community event in Hougang, she watched a play by the interns that drew on the themes of family.

"I saw the beauty of the play and how it was able to make us reflect on sensitive topics," said Mrs Tan, 58.

"These students bring in a sense of energy as well as the knowledge in drama and psychology they learn from school."