Enjoy a picnic with a military theme

Hold your next family picnic at the Singapore Discovery Centre (SDC) on Saturday.

Children will be able to have their faces painted in camouflage, dress up in Singapore Armed Forces uniforms and enjoy pedal boat rides, bouncy castles and marksmanship training practice.

Jointly organised by Families for Life (FFL) council and SDC, the FFL Celebrating NS50 Picnic will also allow those who are interested in army life to get a glimpse of army camps by hopping on a guided coach tour over the weekend.

The coach will tour Safti and Pasir Laba Camp, allowing NSmen to reminisce their national service (NS) journey.

Registration for the picnic is open at www.familiesforlife.sg.

FFL council member, Brigadier General (NS) Ishak Ismail said: "The venue was previously used for training and is meant to evoke memories of the NS experience that we hope fathers and grandfathers can share with their children."

The picnic is part of a series of events and initiatives organised by the Ministry of Defence and various organisations to commemorate 50 years of NS.

Themed From My Generation to Yours, NS50 Week takes place from today till Aug 10.

Another event, targeting families with young children is the Get Active and Celebrate NS50 Sports Festival happening this weekend at Toa Payoh Hub Atrium.

Activities include an NS-inspired obstacle course with Low Wall and Flying Fox stations, fitness workouts, active health stations and live music performances.

An NS50-themed music album titled We'll Carry On will also be launched online on Friday.

The album features seven original tracks in English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil by local celebrities such as Jack Neo, Nathan Hartono, Sezairi Sezali and Shabir.Yesterday, Channel 8 premiered its NS-inspired drama series called When Duty Calls.