Escalators catch fire at Chinatown Point

A staff member from Chinatown Point management examining the burnt motor after the escalators on the third floor caught fire.

Around 200 shoppers and mall workers were evacuated from Chinatown Point yesterday after fire broke out at the mall.

Schindler-branded escalators on the mall's third storey caught fire at around 3pm.

Nobody was on the escalator at the time and there were no reported injuries, and by 3.45pm, business returned to normal.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force dispatched two fire engines, two red rhinos and two support vehicles to the scene and the fire was extinguished using a water jet.

Its spokesman said the fire involved the electrical wiring at the third storey escalator landing.

